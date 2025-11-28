Menu
Homeworld

Nepal issues Rs 100 currency notes with map comprising Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura

In May 2020, the K P Sharma Oli-led government unveiled a new political map, showing Lipulek, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas as Nepal's territory. Later, it was endorsed by the Parliament.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 04:18 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 04:18 IST
World newsNepalKalapaniLipulekh Pass

