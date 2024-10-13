Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Road crash in Shimla leaves two dead

The accident took place on Chakkar Road when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell from the link road.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 09:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 09:56 IST
India NewsShimlaAccidentHimachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us