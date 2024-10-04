Rs 25 tax per toilet seat by Himachal Congress government draws BJP ire

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/himachal-pradesh">Himachal Pradesh</a> government, in a notification issued recently, said it will collect a fee of Rs 25 per toilet seat built in the houses of those residing in urban areas. BJP leaders have slammed the ruling Congress in reaction to it.</p>.<p>According to multiple news reports, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sukhvinder-singh-sukhu">Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu</a>-led government, which is facing a financial crisis in the state, recently issued the notification about the sewerage and water bill. Along with the sewerage bill, this additional toilet seat fee will be transferred to the account of the Jal Shakti Department.</p>.From seeking alms to prescribing balms: Journey of a child beggar from Himachal who became a doctor.<p>The government notification states that the sewerage bill will be 30 per cent of the water bill. Since the beginning of October, the Himachal government has also started issuing water bill of Rs 100 per connection every month. Previously, no bills were issued.</p>.<p>Reacting to this, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1842071680656592935">speaking</a> to news agency <em>ANI</em>, said, "This is the zenith of the 'khatakhat' model of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi that now even toilets are not out of reach of this party. After petrol, diesel, milk, water, bus fares, and stamp duty, everything has been taxed after the Congress has come to power in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka... Big promises were made, and instead of fulfilling them, people were being made to pay the price. Salaries and pensions of employees cannot be paid...". </p><p>Union Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> also <a href="https://x.com/nsitharaman/status/1842074706482204691" rel="nofollow">said</a> on X "Unbelievable, if true! Whilst PM builds Swachhata as a people’s movement, here is Congress taxing people for toilets! Shame that they didn’t provide good sanitation during their time, but this step will shame the country!"</p>