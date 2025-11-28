Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Sanjauli mosque row: Agitating group opposes Friday prayers, awaits meeting with administration

Samiti members, who have been protesting in Sanjauli for the last 10 days, also performed 'Shastra Puja' (weapon worship) on Thursday as part of their agitation.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 04:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 04:46 IST
India NewsHimachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us