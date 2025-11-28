<p>Shimla: The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti has said it would not allow Friday prayers at the Sanjauli mosque here, which a court has declared illegal, and urged the Muslim community to avoid visiting the site to maintain communal harmony.</p>.<p>Samiti members, who have been protesting in Sanjauli for the last 10 days, also performed 'Shastra Puja' (weapon worship) on Thursday as part of their agitation.</p>.<p>Vijay Sharma, co-convener of the samiti, said the group is awaiting the November 29 meeting with the administration, after which they will decide their future course of action.</p>.<p>"If the meeting fails to produce positive results, we will intensify our agitation against the mosque," he said.</p>.<p>Sharma alleged that prayers continue to be offered at the structure despite a court order declaring it illegal and directing its demolition, calling the situation "very unfortunate". </p>