Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Search on to find Bengaluru trekker who went missing in Manali's forests, say police

Rahul Ramesh (35), who hails from Bengaluru, went missing in the forest on the evening of September 28, they added.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 16:14 IST

Follow Us

A search operation is underway to trace a trekker who went missing in the forests in the suburbs of Manali four days ago, police said on Monday.

Rahul Ramesh (35), who hails from Bengaluru, went missing in the forest on the evening of September 28, they added.

The search was launched after a friend of Ramesh informed the police that he had not returned from his trekking trip.

Ramesh had reportedly come to Manali to participate in the Solang Skyultra event, a marathon held at high altitude, and was preparing for the race. The event was scheduled for September 30 and October 1.

A police team led by DSP Manali has been searching for the missing trekker but there has been no success so far, Kullu SP Sakshi Verma told PTI on Monday.

The search is underway and the team would camp in the forest tonight, Verma added.

The mobile phone of the missing trekker was recovered from Jogini Fall forests near Manali on September 29, she said.

Locals said that recently a woman was attacked near Nagar on the outskirts of Manali and the possibility of an animal attack or falling from the hill cannot be ruled out in Ramesh's disappearance.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 October 2023, 16:14 IST)
India NewsBengaluruHimachal PradeshManali

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT