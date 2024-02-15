Sukhu presents Himachal's supplementary budget of Rs 10,307 crore for 2023-24

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday presented the first and last instalment of the Supplementary budget of Rs 10,307.59 crore, including Rs 7,267.41 crore under State Schemes and Rs 3,040.18 crore under centrally sponsored schemes.

Presenting the demands, Sukhu said that major expenditure proposed under the State Schemes included Rs 3,367.76 crore for repayment of ways and means, advance/overdraft, 696.44 crore for water supply and sanitation, Rs 598.71 crore for pensions and other retirement benefits, Rs 442.09 crore for assistance to Himachal Road Transport Corporation, Rs 279.32 crore for construction of hospitals, HIMCARE yojana and Mukhya Mantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh.

A sum of Rs 215.02 crore proposed for roads and bridges, Rs 110.76 crore construction of multipurpose buildings, Mini Dwarka, Secretariats, State Guest House in New Delhi and maintenance of various office building, Rs 110.67 crore rail projects, Rs 102.47 crore for Urban Local Bodies under 15th Finance Commission and AMRUT for construction of Dhalli Tunnel and Khalini Flyover in Shimla.