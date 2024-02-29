We believe in forgiveness, not revenge, says Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Amid the political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, that included the suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker and a resignation offer by high-profile minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reporters on Wednesday that he did not believe in revenge.
"We believe in forgiveness, not revenge. All fellow members of my party are like my younger brothers and sisters," ANI quoted the CM as saying.
He also expressed confidence that his government will complete its full 5-year term.
The turbulence in Himachal was triggered by Tuesday’s cross-voting by six Congress MLAs in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from Himachal Pradesh.
The party has now sought the disqualification of these MLAs from the assembly. The matter was heard by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania who has reserved his order.
The suspended BJP MLAs, who include the leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur, initially refused to leave the House -- in an apparent bid to stall the assembly from passing the Sukhu government’s Budget through voice vote.
The BJP wanted voting on the Budget, which they felt would reveal that the Congress has lost its majority in the state assembly.
But in the afternoon, the crisis was staved off for the time being as the House passed the Finance Bill by voice vote with no BJP member being present. The Speaker then adjourned the session sine die.
Chief Minister Sukhu dismissed speculation that he was resigning. "Neither the high command, nor anyone else has asked me for resignation," Sukhu told PTI Videos.
(With PTI inputs)
