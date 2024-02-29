We believe in forgiveness, not revenge, says Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Amid the political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, that included the suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker and a resignation offer by high-profile minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reporters on Wednesday that he did not believe in revenge.

"We believe in forgiveness, not revenge. All fellow members of my party are like my younger brothers and sisters," ANI quoted the CM as saying.

He also expressed confidence that his government will complete its full 5-year term.

The turbulence in Himachal was triggered by Tuesday’s cross-voting by six Congress MLAs in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from Himachal Pradesh.