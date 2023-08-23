'History made': Scientists hail Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on lunar south pole

The Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments. Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a touch down on September 7, 2019. The Chandrayaan programme's maiden mission was in 2008.