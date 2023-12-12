Amit Shah introduces redrafted bills to replace existing criminal laws in Parliament

In the Bharatiya Nyaya (second) Sanhita Bill, the definition of terrorism now includes the word "economic security", among other changes.

"Whoever does any act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, sovereignty, security, or economic security of India or with the intent to strike terror or likely to strike terror in the people or any section of the people in India or in any foreign country...," it says.

The bill has brought changes in Section 73, making it punishable to publish the proceedings of a court which may reveal the identity of victims of rape or that of similar offences without the court's permission.

Section 73 now states, "Whoever prints or publishes any matter in relation to any proceeding before a court with respect to an offence referred to in Section 72 without the previous permission of such court shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to fine."

The printing or publication of the judgment of any High Court or the Supreme Court does not amount to an offence within the meaning of this section, it explains.