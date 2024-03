Holi 2024: India celebrates the festival of colours with great zeal

Holi, the festival of colors, celebrated with immense zeal and fervor throughout the country. The festival of colours marks the arrival of spring and signifies the triumph of good over evil. Laughter, music, and the aroma of traditional delicacies filled the air as neighborhoods came alive with people joyously throwing colored powders and water at each other. Here are some pictures from this year's Holi celebrations.