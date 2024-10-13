Home
Houses for poor being sold to ineligible people, says AAP; BJP, DDA call allegation 'baseless'

Responding to the allegation, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the minister from the Aam Aadmi Party of spreading misinformation against central agencies.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 20:01 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 20:01 IST
India NewsBJPAAPIndian PoliticsSaurabh Bharadwaj

