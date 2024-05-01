How Sidhu Moosewala's parents are bringing up Baby Moosewala

Late Sidhu Moosewala mother Sarpanch Charan Kaur’s haveli in Moosa village of Punjab’s Mansa is once again filled with the aroma of ‘panjeeri’- a special dish made with dry fruits, flour sugar and desi ghee that is said to help speed up postpartum recovery, The Indian Express reported.

Fifty-seven-year-old Charan Kaur says that just like they had done when Sidhu Moosewala was born in 1993, her family prepared the dish after the arrival of arrival of 'nikka' (little) Shubh. “My sister and sister-in-law made the 'panjeeri' since I am nursing 'nikka' Shubh,” Kaur says while holding the baby in the room where only two hired nurses and the family are allowed to enter.

Two nurses have been hired by the elderly couple from the same hospital where the baby was born.

Nearly two years after Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, his parents were blessed with a baby boy, on March 17, 2024.

The baby was conceived abroad via IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) since the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act does not allow women over the age of 50 years from accessing the procedure in India. The baby was born via C-section at a private hospital in Bathinda.

The baby was named Shubhdeep, just like his elder brother Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala.