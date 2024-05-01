How Sidhu Moosewala's parents are bringing up Baby Moosewala

Late Sidhu Moosewala mother Sarpanch Charan Kaur’s haveli in Moosa village of Punjab’s Mansa is once again filled with the aroma of ‘panjeeri’- a special dish made with dry fruits, flour sugar and desi ghee that is said to help speed up postpartum recovery, The Indian Express reported.
Fifty-seven-year-old Charan Kaur says that just like they had done when Sidhu Moosewala was born in 1993, her family prepared the dish after the arrival of arrival of 'nikka' (little) Shubh. “My sister and sister-in-law made the 'panjeeri' since I am nursing 'nikka' Shubh,” Kaur says while holding the baby in the room where only two hired nurses and the family are allowed to enter.
Two nurses have been hired by the elderly couple from the same hospital where the baby was born.
Nearly two years after Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, his parents were blessed with a baby boy, on March 17, 2024.
The baby was conceived abroad via IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) since the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act does not allow women over the age of 50 years from accessing the procedure in India. The baby was born via C-section at a private hospital in Bathinda.
The baby was named Shubhdeep, just like his elder brother Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala.
“Little Shubh has gained weight since birth. Not just him, 'ehde aan naal mera vi 5 kilo vadh gaya hai' (I too have gained 5 kg since his arrival). I had lost over 10 kg after Sidhu (Moosewala) left. This is the first time since his death that I have felt real happiness,” Moosewala’s 58-year-old father Balkaur Singh says.
The couple said that the birth of this child has brought back happiness to the family and has made it a little easier for them to bear the loss of Sidhu Moosewala, their firstborn.
“He (the baby) was sent by Waheguru (God) to lessen our pain,” Kaur says.
Their loss is “too big to be compensated”.
She adds, “'Shubh taan sirf Shubh hi siga.. mere layi oh hi rahuga' (Shubh will always be Shubh for me). I cannot forget him even for a second. But I will try to make little Shubh like him — large-hearted and brave.”
Apart from sharing the same name, the siblings share the same nickname too, ‘Gaggu’.
Singh calls himself an ‘over caring father’ as even a mosquito bite on the baby's cheeks worries him and he takes the baby to the doctor. He also makes sure to keep a close track of the baby’s vaccination details and weight gain.
Kaur on the other hand prefers to massage the baby herself, despite the presence of nurses and says that “the baby prefers to sleep snuggled up to her”.
Kaur further adds that Singh loves to play with the baby and asks about the baby's whereabouts every now and then. She says Singh fears carrying the baby as he is afraid that he would pass on some infection to him. The mother also adds that Singh loves to watch the baby sleep.
Singh further says he is very happy as the baby has finally started responding to his voice.