<p>The air quality in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> remained in the 'very poor' category, with a layer of toxic haze blanketing the national capital on Monday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p><p>At 9 am, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 345, CPCB data showed. Visuals from across the city showed a thick layer of haze reducing visibility in several areas.</p><p>The city's air quality deteriorated sharply on Sunday morning, reaching this season's worst level of 391 before slightly improving later in the day. At 4 pm, the overall AQI stood at 370, placing Delhi in the 'red zone', CPCB data showed. A blanket of smog has persisted over the city since Diwali, with air quality oscillating between the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories, and occasionally slipping into the "severe" zone. </p>.'Help Us Breathe': Hundreds gather at India Gate over toxic air in Delhi.<p>As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and AQI between 401 and 500 is considered 'severe'.</p><p>On Sunday, many people were detained after they staged a protest at India Gate against the worsening air quality in the national capital.</p><p>The protesters included people of all age groups and from different sections of society, including children and environmental activists. </p><p>The protesters were holding placards and banners with slogans highlighting the problems people are facing owing to the deteriorating air quality and demanding immediate action from the authorities. </p><p>"We have only one problem, and that is of clean air," said Neha, a protester who was wearing a mask. "This problem has been going on for many years, but no action is being taken," she told a news agency. </p><p>According to the police, several protesters were detained for gathering without permission. Visuals showed the police dragging protesters and rounding them up in buses before they were driven away. They were later released. </p><p><strong>Congress slams Centre</strong> </p><p>The Opposition Congress on Monday attacked the Centre over the brief detention of the protesters and said when the government is "failing miserably" in its "kartavya", the people have to fulfil theirs.</p><p>(With agency inputs)</p>