<p>Bengaluru: Following allegations of VIP treatment inside jail, Karnataka government on Monday transferred Chief Superintendent of Prisons (Parappana Agrahara) K Suresh. </p><p>Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara </a>further announced that for the first time, the Central Jail in Bengaluru will be overseen by an IPS officer. </p>.'Enough is enough, will not tolerate this': G Parameshwara seeks report on 'VIP' treatment for prisoners, promises probe.<p>Speaking to the media following a high-level meeting, he said that two other officials were suspended. </p><p>"The superintendent of prisons Mageri has been suspended immediately along with assistant superintendent Ashok Bhajantri," Parameshwara added. </p><p>Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and BJP State President BY Vijayendra, on Monday were detained by the police after they held a protest against alleged VIP treatment in state prisons. </p>.Row over VIP treatment in Bengaluru jails: Protesting BJP leaders detained.<p>Police detained the leaders near the Race Course Road who were planning to lay seige to the Chief Minister's house. </p><p>To prevent security lapse, the leaders were detained, officials said. </p>.Videos reveal VIP treatment for hardened criminals inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Jail.<p>The issue came to the fore yet again last week after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/viral-video">new videos </a>of notorious criminals including serial rapist Umesh Reddy and terror suspect Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna, using smartphones and enjoying alleged preferential treatment inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru emerged.</p><p>Another video showed inmates drinking alcohol and dancing inside the premises.</p>