Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

VIP treatment in jail: Chief Superintendent transferred; two officials suspended

Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that for the first time, the Central Jail in Bengaluru will be overseen by an IPS officer.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 09:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakajailViral videoG ParameshwaraViral videos

Follow us on :

Follow Us