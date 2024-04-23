'I practise a 16-hour fasting period every day,': Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shares

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, in an interview with Mint, revealed how he decides on which company to invest in, further emphasising a cautious approach with only 40 per cent-50 per cent of his funds allocated to equities.

During the interviews, Kamath said that when everyone else is bullish on the stock market, he sees a sign of froth.

He also shared that he practices intermittent fasting each day, where he follows a 16-hour fasting period, followed by an eight-hour eating window. Nikhil also said that he completely relies on coffee as it helps him suppress his appetite.

He said that he did not eat till 2 pm and coffee somehow suppresses his appetite. He also stated that he usually has one coffee when markets begin at around 9 am and then another by 12 pm, and this keeps him going good till 2 pm.

Intermittent fasting led him to actually invest in Subko Coffee - a brand he praised for its unique flavors and quality, Kamath said. Subko “tastes better than Starbucks" Kamath added.

“I used to order chocolates from so many different brands but their [Subko] chocolates, they have something which is like almond covered with podi powder (spicy powder)... stuff like that even the quality of their coffee. They were kind enough to give me a Subko machine at home. It does taste better than Starbucks,” Kamath added.

Speaking about Subko Coffee, Kamath said that coffee should not taste like the standard thing where coffee everywhere is the same. “Subko has taste, and a lot of other Indian brands as well,” he further added.