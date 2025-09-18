'I respect all religions', CJI Gavai on social media posts on remarks over reconstruction of Lord Vishnu idol

<p>New Delhi: In the wake of strong reactions over his remarks on a plea to reconstruct an idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday said he respected all religions.</p><p>On September 16, a Supreme Court's bench led by the CJI declined to consider a plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>"This is purely a publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation,” the CJI had told petitioner Rakesh Dalal.</p><p>On Thursday, the CJI sought to clear the air around his remarks which went viral on social media, triggering angry actions.</p><p>He said, "Someone told me the other day that the comments I made, its been portrayed in social media...I respect all religions."</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "I know the CJI for last 10 years. He has visited all religious places."</p>.CJI, Supreme Court judges contribute Rs 25,000 to PM Flood Relief Fund.<p>The CJI clarified that the comments were made in the context of the temple's supervision coming under the ASI. </p><p>"We said it in the context of ASI, I had also advised Nuli that there is also the Shiva Temple in Khajuraho, one of the biggest Lingas," CJI said.</p><p>Reacting to the disproportionate reactions, Mehta said, this is serious also, as observations were made viral on totally incorrect information. He said something completely out of context was being attributed to the CJI.</p><p>"We used to know the Newton's law that every action has equal (opposite) reaction, now every action has disproportionate social media reaction," he said.</p><p>Justice K Vinod Chandran cited Ill effects of uninformed social media posts. "Social media was in fact anti social media," he said.</p><p>Senior advocate Sanjay Nuli, who appeared for the petitioner in Khajuraho matter, expressed concern over wrong social media posts. The CJI never said what was attributed to him, he said.</p><p>Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, said, "We suffer everyday... it (social media) is an unruly horse no way to tame it."</p><p>The CJI said, "In Nepal also it happened that way."</p>