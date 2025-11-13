Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IAF's Nyoma airbase near China border in Ladakh operational, Air Chief AP Singh lands C130J aircraft

Nyoma is a strategically important airbase situated at a height of around 13,000 feet and is only about 25 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 07:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 07:54 IST
ChinaAir ForceRajnath SinghLACIndian Air ForceLine of Actual ControlLadakhLehKargil

Follow us on :

Follow Us