I&B minister Anurag Thakur launches trailer of animated show 'Bharat Hain Hum'

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his vision, it is our humble endeavour to reignite the nation's memory and ignite gratitude towards these unsung heroes, who deserve our unwavering admiration and respect. We have a very few heroes that the country has celebrated but there are so many unsung heroes who were not given their due credit in our history. Thirty percent of these heroes are women and these stories will inspire generations to come," Thakur said.