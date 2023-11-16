I&B ministry asks three platforms to remove content it found vulgar, offensive

Notices sent to these aforementioned companies cited IT Rules 2021 and laws related to vulgarity that included IT Act 200's Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act).

The ministry has given the companies a period of five days to comply with the order.

Notably, all three platforms that have been served notices by the ministry are run by Webworld Multimedia Private Limited, based out of Thane in Maharashtra. The publication contacted the company, which has said that it will follow the government order and conduct a review of its content on such platforms.

India is currently grappling with the issue of unregistered OTT platforms that have cropped up in the country recently. Most of the complaints regarding vulgarity have been against such companies. The publication has revealed that there are a total of 57 OTT platforms in India that are duly registered.

IE also revealed that the I&B ministry might resort to invoking the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 for future complaints regarding vulgarity or obscenity on OTT platforms. Charges under this act are punishable by imprisonment.

Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC) chairperson Justice (retired) Mukul Mudgal, earlier in November, said that OTT platforms need to consistently adhere with the self-regulatory framework and stay within its sacrosanct boundaries.

"The council is of the firm view that it is desirable that OTT platforms continue keeping the sensibilities of our diverse society and culture in mind while producing content," Mudgal said.

Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema, Voot, Manorama Max, Sun Nxt, Discovery+, Yupp TV, Nee Stream and Fancode are member OTT platforms of the DMCRC.

"The platforms have the freedom to tell stories the way they wish to, but it should be done after due diligence and with responsibility. This is the essence of content self-regulation," Mudgal said.

He advised member platforms to exercise due restraint and responsibility during content creation, self-introspect to strengthen the framework and overall functioning of OTT platforms, and avoid unnecessary vulgarity and abusive content without justification.

With PTI inputs