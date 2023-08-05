ICICI Bank lost Rs 1,000 crore over credit facilities given to Videocon: CBI charge sheet

Chanda Kochhar was chairperson of the two-member Committee of Directors which sanctioned RTL of Rs 300 crore in August 2009 to Videocon International Electronics Limited (VIEL). Further, she was a member of the committee of senior managers (recommending committee) as well as credit committee (sanctioning committee) for sanctioning RTL of Rs 750 crore to Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) in October 2011, the CBI charge sheet said. She was a member of the committees which sanctioned various loan limits to Videocon Group even after 2012, it added.