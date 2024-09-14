ICMR to develop evidence-based guidelines for antibiotic use in respiratory infections, pneumonia

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working towards formulating the first-ever comprehensive set of evidence-based guidelines on the empirical use of antibiotics for upper respiratory infections, fever and community-acquired pneumonia.

The process of generating such evidence will entail the compilation of systematic reviews and meta-analyses from the existing literature, focusing on well-defined review questions, sources said The evidence derived from these systematic reviews and meta-analyses will be systematically assessed for its strength by utilising the GRADE (Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation) Approach, they said.

In this connection, the apex health research body has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from researchers.