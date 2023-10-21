'If arrogance had a face...': Smriti Irani faces Opposition flak for take on hunger index

Union Minister Smriti Irani has faced flak from the Opposition for claiming that the Global Hunger Index (GHI) is calculated by "calling 3,000 out of 140 crore people and asking them if they are hungry".
Speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) conference in Hyderabad on Friday, she said, "There are indices which do not project the India story and deliberately so. For instance, Global Hunger Index, which many people say is hogwash. They make the index, here in India, by calling 3,000 people out of 140 crore people and asking them if they are hungry. That index is saying Pakistan is doing better than India, can you imagine?"
In the 2023 Global Hunger Index, India stands at 111 out of 125 countries with a score of 28.7. Neighbour Pakistan stands at 102 on the index and has a score of 26.6.
Irani's comments drew the ire of opposition leaders with Congress's Supriya Shrinate slamming the "insensitivity and ignorance" of Smriti Irani's statement.
"I don’t know what’s more shameful - your level of ignorance or your insensitivity at display here? Do you honestly think Global Hunger Index is calculated by calling up people and asking them if they are hungry!!???", Shrinate wrote on X (formerly Twitter), attaching a video of Irani's statement.
"You are the Women and Child Development Minister in the Government of India - it’s appalling to hear you. Frankly, you are an embarrassment!" she added, continuing, “Madam Minister, a country’s Global Hunger Index is very heavily based on 4 indicators -- Undernourishment, Child Stunting, Child Wasting and Child Mortality."
Asking Irani not to make a "mockery of hunger", Shrinate further said, "You are an extremely powerful and entitled woman, a minister in the Government of India for heaven’s sake! There are enough and more meals available on the flights you board and the places you visit."
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed Irani, saying on X, "Hardly having the time to eat = Hardly having food to eat. If arrogance had a face, it would be Mantriji."
Irani has criticised GHI in the past as well, saying it does not reflect India's true image and has called it a "flawed measure of hunger".