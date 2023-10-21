'If arrogance had a face...': Smriti Irani faces Opposition flak for take on hunger index

Union Minister Smriti Irani has faced flak from the Opposition for claiming that the Global Hunger Index (GHI) is calculated by "calling 3,000 out of 140 crore people and asking them if they are hungry".

Speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) conference in Hyderabad on Friday, she said, "There are indices which do not project the India story and deliberately so. For instance, Global Hunger Index, which many people say is hogwash. They make the index, here in India, by calling 3,000 people out of 140 crore people and asking them if they are hungry. That index is saying Pakistan is doing better than India, can you imagine?"

In the 2023 Global Hunger Index, India stands at 111 out of 125 countries with a score of 28.7. Neighbour Pakistan stands at 102 on the index and has a score of 26.6.

Irani's comments drew the ire of opposition leaders with Congress's Supriya Shrinate slamming the "insensitivity and ignorance" of Smriti Irani's statement.

"I don’t know what’s more shameful - your level of ignorance or your insensitivity at display here? Do you honestly think Global Hunger Index is calculated by calling up people and asking them if they are hungry!!???", Shrinate wrote on X (formerly Twitter), attaching a video of Irani's statement.