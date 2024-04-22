IITians battling lower packages amid skill-driven limited hiring by firms; annual packages drop below Rs 10 lakh

A student aspiring to be a software developer but admitting lacking certain skills required by companies said, "We are mentally prepared for a set pattern of questions, but this time the companies were more demanding, seeking fewer candidates with specialized skills in artificial intelligence and machine learning for annual packages ranging from Rs 10-50 lakh."

While those with jobs are unsatisfied with the packages offered, a group of job aspirants from IIT Delhi have registered on Office of Career Services (OCS) to find a better job with a suitable package. Over 1,800 students have registered with the OCS as of April 5, 2024, of which 1,083 are employed, while at least 40 per cent students are yet to find a job.

The condition is such that final year students along with placement personnel in colleges, are reaching out to companies to negotiate packages with NGOs through job portals.