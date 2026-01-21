Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Illegal mining can lead to irreversible damage: Supreme Court bats for expert committee on Aravallis

The committee will work under the direction and supervision of this court, the bench said.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAravalli hills

Follow us on :

Follow Us