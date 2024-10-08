Home
Illegal to advertise Ayurveda, Siddha drugs claiming 'miraculous' effects: Ayush ministry

In a public notice, the ministry clarified it neither certifies or approves any Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathic (ASU&H) company or its medicine nor grants license to manufacture for sale to any ASU&H manufacturer or company.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 11:38 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 11:38 IST
India NewsHealthcareAyush Ministry

