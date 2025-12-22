Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'I'm literally stuck in India', many H-1B visa holders share woes as US cancels visa interviews

The H-1B programme allows companies and other employers in the US to temporarily employ foreign workers.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 15:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 15:45 IST
India NewsUSH-1B visa

Follow us on :

Follow Us