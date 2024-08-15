IMA condemns vandalism at RG Kar Hospital, calls emergency meet with its state branches

The miscreants carrying sticks, bricks and rods, vandalised the Emergency ward, its nursing station and medicine store, besides a section of the Outpatients Department (OPD) at the hospital in north Kolkata, police said.

Several CCTV cameras in and around the area were destroyed by the vandals who also ransacked a stage where the junior doctors have been demonstrating since August 9 evening following the death of the medic.