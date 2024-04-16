IMD forecasts above-normal rainfall this monsoon

“Moderate El Nino conditions are prevailing at present. It is predicted to turn neutral by the time the monsoon season commences. Thereafter, models suggest La Lina conditions may set in by August-September,” Mohapatra said. Positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions, which are favourable for the Indian monsoon, are predicted during the season. Also, the snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere and Eurasia is low. Therefore, all the conditions are conducive, he said.