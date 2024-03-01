In a first, 4 IAF units to receive President's Standard and Colours

The award of the President's Standard and Colours is the highest military honour for any armed forces units. The four units selected for the coveted awards have stellar contributions in the IAF's history.

The 221 squadron is known as the 'Valiants'. The history of the squadron dates back to 14 Feb 1963 when it was raised at Barrackpore, equipped with Vampire aircraft.

Barely two years after its formation, the Squadron was pressed into action in the Eastern theatre during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, where it made commendable contributions to the overall war waging effort.

In August 1968, the squadron was one of the first to be re-equipped with the Su-7 supersonic attack fighter.

During the 1971 Indo-Pak War, operating in the Eastern theatre, the squadron undertook extensive counter air, close air support and photo reconnaissance missions.

The famed attack over Kurmitola and Tezgaon airbases resulted in destruction of several Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Sabres on ground and proved to be pivotal in rendering the PAF ineffective in the Eastern theatre.

The 45 squadron is also called the 'Flying Daggers'. Raised in 1959 with Vampire aircraft, the squadron took part in 'Operation Vijay' towards liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1960.

On August 1, 1965, Pakistan launched an attack in the Chhamb sector with overwhelming superiority in troops and armour.

The 45 squadron was the first IAF unit to launch offensive missions on the first day of the conflict.