In congested outer space, ISRO ups collision evasion for satellites

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) carried out 23 collision avoidance manoeuvres (CAMs) for its earth-orbiting satellites in 2023, a new report released by the space agency said. Of these CAMs, 18 were carried out for satellites in the low earth orbit (LEO) and five in the geo-synchronous earth orbit (GEO).

The Indian Space Situational Assessment Report (ISSAR), released earlier this month, underlined an increasing trend in CAMs per year, pointing to “growing congestion” in outer space.

The number of CAMs has steadily increased from 2018 and 2019 (eight each) through 2020 (12), 2021 (19), and 2022 (21).

ISRO said no concerning close approaches with other space objects were detected in the Chandrayaan-3 mission phases or Aditya-L1 during its earth-bound phase.