In Delhi's biggest-ever drug bust, police seizes cocaine, marijuana worth Rs 5,600 crore: What we know so far

<p>In one of Delhi's biggest drug busts, the police seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore.</p><p>According to the officials, Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mahipalpur and confiscated the consignment weighing over 602 kilograms.</p><p>The investigation that led to the seizure of cocaine began in August when a Dubai based sender sent multiple consignments of products including clothing etc., to goa through cargo ships, as per a <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/delhi-news/cops-trace-cocaine-journey-from-colombia-to-dubai-goa-to-delhi-101727978683694.html">report </a>by <em>Hindustan Times</em>. </p><p>The sender after making sure the shipped items were not tracked, sent over 560 kg of cocaine through a cargo ship. The special cell then seized the cocaine from the godown in Mahipalpur. </p><p>Those arrested were identified as Tushar Goyal (40), who received the package, Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai.</p><p>An official told <em>HT</em> that from Goa, the consignment was sent to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. </p><p>"It was there for days, before Goyal and his associates agreed to take them to Delhi's Mahipalpur," the official said, as per the publication. </p><p>Police also detained UK resident Jitender Pal Singh Gill along with four others, who "came from London to ensure consignment reached Delhi safely," <em>HT</em> reported. </p><p>The police also said to have found appointment letters that show he was a member of the Congress and chairman of the RTI cell of the Delhi Youth Congress.</p><p>Jassi was directed by Virnder Basoya from Dubai to go to India to make sure the clients receive the consignment. Tushar Goyal, one of the arrested told that Jassi offered him Rs 3 crore in order to distribute the drugs. </p><p>The publication also reported that the items reached Goa on September 20, and Goyal took the charge of "storing the consignment safely". </p><p>An investigator involved in the case told <em>HT</em> that there is a probability that the drugs were supplied from Colombia and then sent to Dubai. </p><p>"From Dubai, the drug dealer sent it to India last month. We were waiting for Goyal to make a move. As he came in contact with Jain and made a deal, we caught him red-handed, "the investigator told the publication.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>