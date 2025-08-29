<p>Tokyo: India and Japan will together shape the Asian century for stability, growth and prosperity, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> said on Friday as he began a two-day crucial visit to the east Asian nation.</p>.<p>In an address at a business forum, Modi said Japan's excellence and India's scale can create a perfect partnership and mutual growth.</p>.PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit.<p>The prime minister landed in Tokyo this morning on a two-day visit that comes amid a strain in New Delhi's relations with Washington over President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariffs.</p>.<p>Showcasing India as an attractive investment destination, Modi said the country has political and economic stability as well as transparency and predictability in policy decisions.</p>.<p>In India, capital does not just grow, it multiplies, he said.</p>.<p>"Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and very soon, it is going to become the third largest global economy," he said at the India-Japan Economic Forum.</p>.<p>Modi said India has taken bold and ambitious initiatives in a range of key areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductor, quantum computing, biotech and space.</p>.<p>Technology of Japan and talent of India can together lead the technology revolution of this century, he said.</p>.<p>Modi also said that India is the "springboard" for Japanese business to the Global South.</p>.<p>India and Japan can replicate successful auto sector partnership in areas of robotics, semiconductors, ship-building, and nuclear energy, he noted.</p>.<p>In India's development journey, Japan has always been an important partner, Modi said.</p>.<p>From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan partnership in every sector became a symbol of mutual trust, he said.</p>.<p>India and Japan can make a significant contribution to the development of the Global South, especially in Africa, he added. </p>