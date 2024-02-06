In individual capacity, IAF official serves legal notice to makers of 'Fighter' over kissing scene

New Delhi: The makers of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer movie Fighter has been served a legal notice by an IAF officer over a kissing scene wearing the uniform of the force.

Sources said the notice has been served by a Wing Commander in his personal capacity and the action by the official does not represent the sentiment of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

It is learnt that the IAF official who served the notice hails from Assam.

The official claimed the scene between the two lead actors of the movie is an insult to the IAF.

In the notice, the official claimed that the scene grossly misrepresented the dignity of the IAF and devalued the profound sacrifices made by countless officers.