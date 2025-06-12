In Pics | A look at major flight accidents in India’s aviation history

<p><strong>7 August, 2020: </strong>An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot the runway while landing at Calicut International Airport, resulting in 18 fatalities, while 172 passengers survived.</p>.<p><strong>22 May, 2010: </strong>A Dubai-Mangalore Air India Express flight crashed after overshooting the runway at Mangalore Airport, killing 158 people and leaving only 8 passengers alive.</p>.<p><strong>17 July, 2000</strong>: Tragedy struck Patna as Alliance Air Flight 7412 crashed into a housing estate, resulting in the deaths of 55 passengers and 5 people on the ground.</p>.<p><strong>12 November, 1996</strong>: In one of the deadliest aviation disasters, a mid-air crash between Saudi and Kazakh airlines near Charkhi Dadri claimed all 349 lives on board.</p>.<p><strong>26 April, 1993: </strong>An Indian Airlines flight collided with a truck on the runway during takeoff from Aurangabad, resulting in 55 fatalities and 66 injuries.</p>.<p><strong>14 February, 1990:</strong> A fatal crash occurred as an Indian Airlines flight neared landing at Bangalore Airport, leaving 92 dead.</p>.<p><strong>16 August, 1991</strong>: An Indian Airlines flight crashed while descending into Imphal, resulting in the deaths of 69 people.</p>.<p><strong>26 April, 1993: </strong>During takeoff in Aurangabad, an Indian Airlines aircraft crashed into a truck on the runway, causing 55 fatalities and injuring 66 others.</p>.<p><strong>21 June, 1982: </strong>Heavy weather caused an Air India plane to crash in Bombay, killing 17 people while 94 managed to survive.</p>