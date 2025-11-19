<p><strong>Saudi Arabia</strong></p>.<p>Saudi Arabia tops the list in government approval with 87% points in public credibility. This figure reflects the level of high trust citizens have in the government and their policies.</p>.<p><strong>China</strong></p>.<p>China ranks second for government credibility among the public in 2024, with 83% ratings.</p>.<p><strong>India</strong></p>.<p>Continuing its positive trend, India's trust rating saw a 3% rise and positions the country in the third spot with a 79% score. This robust rating reflects the high confidence its citizens hold in the government.</p>.<p><strong>Canada</strong></p>.<p>Canada ranks fourth with 50% ratings, according to the latest Edelman Trust Barometer.</p>.<p><strong>Argentina</strong></p>.<p>Out of the 38 countries included in the survey, Argentina recorded the most significant rise in government trust, climbing 21 percentage points to 42 per cent since 2023.</p>.<p><strong>United States</strong></p>.<p>With a modest 1% increase, the United States currently occupies the sixth spot, reflecting a 41% confidence rating among the public.</p>.<p><strong>United Kingdom</strong></p>.<p>United Kingdom saw a surge of 7% and has 37% ratings in the survey, illustrating the deep trust and faith its citizens have in the current government.</p>.<p><strong>Germany</strong></p>.<p>Germany is placed at the bottom of 35 % points. This is a drop of 7 percentage points since the same time one year ago.</p>