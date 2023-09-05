In Pics | Delhi decks up for G20 Summit

A worker cleans electric buses during their flag-off ceremony, at IP Depot in New Delhi. 400 new e-buses are expeted to be launched at the event.
Credit: PTI Photo
G20 logo installed at ITC Maurya Hotel in preparation for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
Workers clean a pavement near Rajghat in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo
South Korea's national bird magpie sculpture, made from scrap metal, installed in preparations for the G20 Summit, at G20 Park, Chanakyapuri.
Credit: PTI Photo
Flags of the countries participating in the upcoming G20 Summit put up near Rajghat, in New Delhi
Credit: PTI Photo
A model of the G20 logo outside a metro station ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Workers put plants along a roadside pavement ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
Credit: Reuters Photo
India's national bird peacock sculpture, made from scrap metal, installed in preparations for the G20 Summit, at G20 Park, Chanakyapuri.
Credit: PTI Photo
A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) vehicle on patrol near the Rajghat ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI Photo