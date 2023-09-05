Home
Home

In Pics | Delhi decks up for G20 Summit

As India prepares to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, the national capital is turning into a fortress with heavy security and necessary arrangements are being made in full swing. Here are some pictures of Delhi getting the makeover for the much anticipated G20 summit.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 09:33 IST

A worker cleans electric buses during their flag-off ceremony, at IP Depot in New Delhi. 400 new e-buses are expeted to be launched at the event.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

G20 logo installed at ITC Maurya Hotel in preparation for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

Workers clean a pavement near Rajghat in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

South Korea's national bird magpie sculpture, made from scrap metal, installed in preparations for the G20 Summit, at G20 Park, Chanakyapuri.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

Flags of the countries participating in the upcoming G20 Summit put up near Rajghat, in New Delhi

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

A model of the G20 logo outside a metro station ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Workers put plants along a roadside pavement ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

India's national bird peacock sculpture, made from scrap metal, installed in preparations for the G20 Summit, at G20 Park, Chanakyapuri.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) vehicle on patrol near the Rajghat ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 05 September 2023, 09:33 IST)
India NewsDelhiG20G20 summitRajghat

