<p>Mangaluru: A woman from Vittal Kasaba village in Bantwal taluk has filed a complaint alleging that she was cheated of Rs 70 lakh by an acquaintance who promised her a large government subsidy for jasmine cultivation.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by 55-year-old Beena Rodrigues, her acquaintance Philomina D'Souza approached her in October 2024, claiming that she was eligible for a government loan for jasmine cultivation which carried a high subsidy. Philomina allegedly convinced Beena that an initial payment of Rs 30,000 was required to submit the subsidy application. Trusting her, Beena handed over the amount at her residence on October 3, 2024, according to the complaint.</p><p>The accused later told the complainant that as per the Deputy Commissioner's instructions, depositing Rs 10 lakh under an employment generation scheme would enable her to secure an additional loan of Rs 10 lakh, of which 75 per cent would be waived. She allegedly persuaded Beena to pay more money by giving her various reasons and after assuring her that a larger subsidy amount would be sanctioned and that the loan interest would be returned.</p><p>Between October 3, 2024, and November 19, this year, the accused allegedly collected a total of Rs 70 lakh from the complainant in multiple instalments, without providing any of the promised benefits. Realising that she had been cheated, Beena filed a complaint at the Vittal Police Station. A case has been registered under Sections 318(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.</p>