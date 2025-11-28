Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Woman cheated of Rs 70 lakh after being promised subsidy for jasmine cultivation

An acquaintance had approached her claiming that she would help her get subsidy
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 05:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 05:45 IST
Dakshina KannadacheatingBantwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us