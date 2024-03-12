JOIN US
Homeindia

In Pics| Muslims mark the beginning of Ramadan

Muslims began fasting for the holy month of Ramadan after the crescent moon was spotted on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. Muslims across the globe come together and attend Tarawih, the special nightly prayers organised at the mosques, where long portions from the Quran are recited. Here are some visuals from the first day of Ramadan.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 07:29 IST

Muslims attend Tarawih prayers after the crescent moon was sighted in India, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kanpur.

Credit: PTI

Muslims take part in the evening Tarawih prayers during the beginning of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem.

Credit: Reuters

Minara Masjid illuminated ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Houthi followers raise slogans as they watch a speech by their leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Sanaa, Yemen.

Credit: Reuters

Muslims offer prayers after the crescent moon was sighted in India, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI

People break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan at Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Turkey.

Credit: Reuters

Muslims in Indonesia offer the evening mass prayers called Tarawih on the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the grand Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.

Credit: Reuters

People belonging to the Muslim community await the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan on Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town, South Africa.

Credit: Reuters

A crowded market near Jama Masjid ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

People buy dates and other dry fruits ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, at a market in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI

Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called Tarawih to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan.

Credit: Reuters

(Published 12 March 2024, 07:29 IST)
FestivalsRamadanIndian Muslims

