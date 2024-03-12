In Pics| Muslims mark the beginning of Ramadan

Muslims attend Tarawih prayers after the crescent moon was sighted in India, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kanpur.
Muslims take part in the evening Tarawih prayers during the beginning of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem.
Minara Masjid illuminated ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in Mumbai.
Houthi followers raise slogans as they watch a speech by their leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Sanaa, Yemen.
Muslims offer prayers after the crescent moon was sighted in India, in Hyderabad.
People break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan at Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Turkey.
Muslims in Indonesia offer the evening mass prayers called Tarawih on the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the grand Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.
People belonging to the Muslim community await the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan on Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town, South Africa.
A crowded market near Jama Masjid ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, in New Delhi.
People buy dates and other dry fruits ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, at a market in Srinagar.
Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called Tarawih to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan.
(Published 12 March 2024, 07:29 IST)