'Increasingly disturbed' situation in different parts of Northeast: Congress

Prime Minister Modi took the elephant and jeep safari inside Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning in a swipe at Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "We're glad that the Prime Minister has found time amidst his various travels to spend today morning in Kaziranga, an iconic national park which owes much to the great interest shown both by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi."

However, beyond Kaziranga, there are four questions for him on the 'increasingly disturbed' situation in different parts of the Northeast of India, he said.