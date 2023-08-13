Independence Day 2023: Theme, schedule, all you need to know

This August 15, India celebrates its 77th Independence Day and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, even as PM Modi and other top government officials changed their social media profile pictures to the tricolour.
For this Independence Day here's all you need to know about the theme, schedule and more.
Independence Day theme
The theme for the upcoming independence day is 'Nation First, Always First' with events lined up for 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' The government has programs planned to celebrate India's diverse cultures.
Independence Day schedule
The Independence Day celebrations will include the presentation of a guard of honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi police to PM Narendra Modi, along with the unfurling of the national flag which will be accompanied by the national anthem being played and the 21-gun salute.
The schedule also includes showering of flower petals by Indian Air Force helicopters and a speech by the Prime Minister before the national anthem is sung immediately at the end of Modi's speech, followed by tri-coloured balloons being released at the end.
There will also be an 'at home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Celebrations - including the flag unfurling shall take place in the morning after 9 am, the communique from the MHA reads.
The 'at home' function is slated to start in the evening, after 5 pm. There are several special invitees on this year's list including those who made exemplary contributions to society, including during Covid-19.