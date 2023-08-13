Independence Day 2023: Theme, schedule, all you need to know

Independence Day theme

The theme for the upcoming independence day is 'Nation First, Always First' with events lined up for 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' The government has programs planned to celebrate India's diverse cultures.

Independence Day schedule

The Independence Day celebrations will include the presentation of a guard of honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi police to PM Narendra Modi, along with the unfurling of the national flag which will be accompanied by the national anthem being played and the 21-gun salute.

The schedule also includes showering of flower petals by Indian Air Force helicopters and a speech by the Prime Minister before the national anthem is sung immediately at the end of Modi's speech, followed by tri-coloured balloons being released at the end.