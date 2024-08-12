Independence Day guest list: Find out who's been invited

India will celebrate Independence Day on August 15 and farmers, youth, women, and the poor -- who Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hailed as the 'four pillars of developed India' during his Varanasi visit after being re-elected for a third term, feature prominently in the list of over 4,000 guests that the Centre has framed for the upcoming celebrations.

The event at the Red Fort will see these special guests who are permitted to bring along one family member with them.

Guests are divided into 11 categories -- 1,000 are from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare category, 600 from the Youth Affairs category, and 300 from the Women and Child Development category. There are 300 each from the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, while 350 have been invited from the Tribal Affairs category. Two hundred each have been called from School Education and Literacy and Border Roads Organisation/ Ministry of Defence, and 150 each have been called from the Health and Family Welfare and Sports categories The Indian Express reported.

Apart from this, there are 1,200 special guests from the Niti Aayog category.