<p>New Delhi: Amid geopolitical tensions across the globe, President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> on Sunday said India is spreading the message of peace in the world which is crucial to secure the future of humanity.</p><p>"In an atmosphere marked by conflicts in many parts of the world, India is spreading the message of peace," she said in her address to the nation on the eve of 77th Republic Day.</p><p>In her address, the President spoke on many issues including Operation Sindoor and women empowerment, Vande Mataram and economy of the country.</p><p>"In our tradition, we have been offering prayers for peace to prevail in the entire universe. The future of humanity can remain secure only if there is peace in the whole world,” she said.</p>.Shun allurement, prejudice, employ wisdom while casting votes: President Droupadi Murmu.<p>Highlighting the recent success of Operation Sindoor, she said. "Last year, our country launched precision strikes against terror infrastructure...terror centres were destroyed, and many terrorists met their end."</p><p>"Based on the strength of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, people have complete trust in our defence-preparedness," she said, linking the military readiness to India's ability to advocate for peace from a position of strength.</p><p>In her address, President Murmu hailed the rise of "nari shakti" (women power) as the cornerstone of India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. She emphasised that the "active and empowered participation of women is extremely important for the development of the country".</p><p>President Murmu highlighted that women are making significant marks in the Armed Forces, space research, and entrepreneurship, proving that no field remains a "traditional stereotype" for the women in the country. The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign was credited with encouraging girls' education across the country, she said.</p><p>She emphasized that the path to a 'Viksit Bharat' must be inclusive with special focus placed on tribal and marginalised communities through targeted interventions.</p><p>President Murmu also announced that the Constitution of India is now available in all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule and said the milestone aims to foster "constitutional nationalism", allowing citizens to engage with the nation's foundational document in their mother tongue.</p><p>Despite a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, India is now firmly on track to become the world's third-largest economy in the near future, she said.</p><p>The President also highlighted the ongoing celebrations marking 150 years since the composition of 'Vande Mataram'. In her address, she emphasised how 'Vande Mataram' transcended linguistic barriers to unify the masses during the freedom struggle. She remarked that translations into various Indian languages have further cemented the song as a universal symbol of oneness.</p>