India absent from voting on UNGA resolution on building peaceful world through sports, Olympic truce

With Paris set to host the Olympics from July 26 to August 11 next year and the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8 next year, the resolution urged member states to observe the Olympic Truce individually and collectively throughout the period from the seventh day before the start of the games until the seventh day following the end of the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, “to ensure the safe passage, access and participation of athletes, officials and all other accredited persons taking part in the Games of the Olympiad and the Paralympic Games, and to contribute through other appropriate measures to the safe organisation of the games”.