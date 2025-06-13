Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India abstains in UNGA on draft resolution demanding immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza

The UNGA vote came after the 15-nation Security Council failed to adopt a similar resolution last week after the sole veto by permanent member the United States.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 04:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 04:41 IST
India NewsUNGACeasefireGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us