India aims manned mission to Moon by 2040: Shubhanshu Shukla

Shukla reached his hometown this morning for the first time since his historic Axiom-4 space mission.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 10:44 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 10:44 IST
India NewsInternational Space StationSpace missionShubhanshu Shukla

