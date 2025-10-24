Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | PM Modi launches two campaign rallies, says NDA will break all electoral records

"Bihar is now an attractive investment destination. I foresee a future in which every district will be teeming with startups of local youths", PM Modi said.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 10:20 IST
India NewsBJPPM ModiNDAcampaignBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us