Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Israel-Palestine crisis: India asks its citizens in Israel to remain 'vigilant', observe safety protocols

More details to follow...
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 09:22 IST

Follow Us

India has asked its citizens in Israel to remain "vigilant" and observe safety protocols amid war-like situation in the country after Palestine announced "military operations" there.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters," the advisory posted by Embassy of India in Israel on X read.

In the meanwhile, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has released a video statement on X where he said, "We are at war" in reference to the ongoing attacks between the two sides.

More details to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 October 2023, 09:22 IST)
India NewsWorld newsIsraelPalestineTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT