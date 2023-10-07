Israel-Palestine crisis: India asks its citizens in Israel to remain 'vigilant', observe safety protocols

India has asked its citizens in Israel to remain "vigilant" and observe safety protocols amid war-like situation in the country after Palestine announced "military operations" there.
"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters," the advisory posted by Embassy of India in Israel on X read.
In the meanwhile, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has released a video statement on X where he said, "We are at war" in reference to the ongoing attacks between the two sides.
More details to follow...