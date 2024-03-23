I.N.D.I.A. bloc like 'filtered coffee'; Congress comeback cannot be ruled out: Shatrughan Sinha

"Congress is a national party and should not be ruled out. It has a history and track record of making comebacks. In 2019 also, it had the highest seat share among opposition parties," he said.

Speaking about the I.N.D.I.A alliance not gaining traction in states such as Punjab and Bengal despite AAP and TMC being part of the opposition front on the national level, Sinha said, "Ground-level alliances were not possible in some states as it would lead to the opposition space going to the BJP."

"Maybe the official alliance is not on the ground, but leaders of I.N.D.I.A. alliance such as Mamata Banerjee will sweep the elections in Bengal," he said.

Sinha, however, noted that not being part of the opposition front in the states doesn’t mean they "will not come together after elections."

"Those who are not in the I.N.D.I.A bloc now or are fighting separately doesn’t mean they will not join the opposition front after the polls. After the elections, the opposition will come together to oust the BJP," the TMC MP said.

Mocking the BJP's assertion of securing over 370 seats independently and the NDA surpassing 400 seats, Sinha said, "Such claims reflect the frustration in the saffron party camp."

"BJP can achieve this figure only through manipulation. If they indulge in horse-trading as it did to form a government in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, then they can manage something or else they won’t touch 150-175 seats," he said. The BJP had won 303 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls.