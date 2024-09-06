Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc unity can write new history in Haryana, time to rise above oneself: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the "unity of INDI Alliance is capable of writing a new history in the Haryana elections", asserting that this is the time to rise above oneself to defeat the "crooked and selfish politics" of the BJP.

Yadav also said his party will support whichever INDIA Alliance member can best defeat the BJP's "negative, communal, and divisive politics" in Haryana.

His statement comes amid the seat-sharing talks between the Congress and AAP for the Haryana Assembly polls with hard bargaining from both sides.