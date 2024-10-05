India can play active role to de-escalate conflict in region: Iran envoy on West Asia conflict

<p>New Delhi: Iranian Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi on Friday said India as a "big power" and "voice" of the Global South can play an "active role" in the de-escalation of conflicts in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p>.<p>His remarks during an exclusive interview to <em>PTI Videos</em> comes in the backdrop of escalation in Israel-Hezbollah conflict and Israel-Hamas war.</p>.<p>Asked if <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> has reached out to other countries, Elahi said Iran is in close contact with Russia and China, but not in direct contact with India.</p>.<p>But Iran "invited India", as well as other countries who have influence, to use it and ask Israel to de-escalate, he said.</p>.<p>"We believe that the region needs peace and stability. We, as Iran, want a powerful region, instead of a powerful country. Peace and stability is the precondition for the development of a country...</p>.Modi refers to West Asia conflict, says region important for energy security.<p>"But we cannot be indifferent to what is happening in Palestine... The ongoing bloodshed in Palestine is something we cannot ignore or neglect," the Iranian envoy said.</p>.<p>On the recent military operations from the sides of Iran and Israel, he said, "According to our assessment, launching missiles at Israeli military bases and intelligence installations was intended to send a clear message to Israel. We believe this strike successfully hit the territory." </p>.<p>"The commander of the highest forces has said explicitly that any attack on Iranian interests and infrastructure will receive a strong response from Iran. We will retaliate very strongly," he also said.</p>.<p>On ties with India, the ambassador said India is a close friend of both Iran and Israel.</p>.<p>"But our relationship goes back 2,000 years, whereas India and Israel's relationship is not that old. India, as a big power and a voice of the (Global) South, can play an active role in the de-escalation of the region," Elahi said.</p>.<p>Iran hopes that "India uses its influence and capabilities for de-escalation", he said.</p>.<p>The ambassador noted that Iran is a vast country between two bodies of water.</p>.<p>"In the south of Iran, we have a coastline of more than 4,000 kilometres. Chabahar Port is in the southeast of Iran, and it is very far from the Mediterranean and West Asia.</p>.<p>"The international corridor is not under danger, and the connectivity, which is the backbone of India-Iran relations, is safe," he said.</p>.<p>The envoy also reiterated that Iran is "safe" for Indian, Iranians and other nationals. </p>